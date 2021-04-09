808 Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 808 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 1,36,470, while four deaths in the past 24 hours pushed the toll to 2,023 in the union territory, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 283 were reported from the Jammu division and 525 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said that the 808 new cases included 144 travellers.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 299 cases, including 61 travellers, followed by 164 in Jammu and 104 in Baramulla, they said.

The number of active cases is 6,115 in the union territory, while 1,28,332 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory stands at 2,023, they said.