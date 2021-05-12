800-bedded oxygen-supported bed capacity enhanced in Jammu province: Dr Shahid

Presently 3283 bedded capacity, 500 more being added

JAMMU: Government has added nearly 800 more oxygen supported beds, in Jammu province, in a week to augment the existing bed capacity, as a part of ongoing capacity building of hospitals in wake of rising cases of Covid-19 reported over last one month. Meanwhile, bed capacity in two major private hospitals has also gone up by 60 beds.

Secretary Tribal Affairs and incharge Covid-19 containment efforts in Jammu Province, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary informed that efforts are being made by management of hospitals, engineering wings and administration for enhancing oxygen-supported bed capacity which has gone up over past one week by 800 beds taking the total oxygen supported beds in hospitals to 3283.

Pertinently, Lt Governor, Sh Manoj Sinha in a meeting chaired on 6th May 2021 had set a target of bed capacity enhancement by 1325 beds out of which 800 bedded capacity enhancement has been achieved in a week and further expansion is underway. This is in addition to Covid Care Centres established at local level by administration where mild patients are treated.

In view of enhancement in oxygen supported bed capacity Goverment Medical College has 873 bedded capacity with addition of 148 more beds, GMC Kathua has 114 beds with addition of 34 more beds, GMC Doda 150 beds with addition of 80 beds, GMC Rajouri 150 beds with 30 bedded augmentation, hospitals managed by Directorate of Health Services 1744 beds with addition of 438 beds, ASCOMS Sidhra 100 beds with additional capacity of 30 beds established, Narayana hospital Katra 142 beds with addition of 30 beds. This is apart from oxygen supported beds in local Government and Private hospitals.

Dr Shahid informed that massive efforts are under way in the management of Govt and Private Medical Colleges , Hospitals, Health Department , Engineering wings and with active support of local administration for enhancement in hospital capacities in view of rising number of Covid-19 cases. He further informed that Government is also focusing on filling Human Resource gaps to ensure that doctors and paramedical staff are not pressed to limits. This is being achieved by additional recruitment for which process has been set in motion.

On capacity building it was informed that medical supplies and equipment are being regularly made available by J&K Medical Supplies Corporation as well as concerned hospital management. Further capacity building is being made to ensure effective response for challenging situation.

Meanwhile, Government today posted three more Jr. KAS officers with Secretary incharge Covid-19 mitigation efforts, for effective coordination and response system viz a viz monitoring of initiatives and providing required assistance at cutting edge level.