80 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Reported In Jammu And Kashmir

JAMMU, Oct 12: Jammu and Kashmir registered 80 new positive cases even as there was no death due to the pathogen in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

Among the fresh cases, 12 were reported from Jammu Division and 67 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 330666.

There was no death due to the virus. So far 4426—2174 in Jammu and 2252 in Kashmir—have died due to the pathogen, they said. (Agencies)