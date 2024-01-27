80 Armed forces personnel including 12 posthumous get Gallantry awards

NEW DELHI, Jan 25 : On the eve of 75th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu approved Gallantry awards to 80 Armed Forces personnel, including 12 posthumous.

These include six Kirti Chakras, including three posthumous; 16 Shaurya Chakras, including two posthumous; 53 Sena Medals, including seven posthumous; one Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), a Defence Ministry statement said here on Thursday.

The Kirti Chakra recipients include Major Digvijay Singh Rawat, The Parachute Regiment; Major Deependra Vikram Basnet, The Sikh Regiment; Captain Anshuman Singh (Posthumous), The Army Medical Corps, 26th Battalion The Punjab Regiment; Havildar Pawan Kumar, 21st Battalion, The Mahar Regiment; Havildar Abdul Majid (Posthumous), 9th Battalion, The Parachute Regiment; and Sepoy Pawan Kumar (Posthumous) The Grenadiers, 55th Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles.

Among the 16 Shaurya Chakra recipients, Captain MV Pranjal of 63, the Corps of Signals, 63rd Battalion, The Rashtriya Rifles and Rifleman Alok Rao of 18 Assam Rifles have been awarded posthumously.

Besides, 311 defence decorations to Armed Forces and other personnel was approved. These include 31 Param Vishisht Seva Medals; four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals; two Bar to Ati Vishisht Seva Medals; 59 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals; 10 Yudh Seva Medals; eight Bar to Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); 38 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); 10 Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); 14 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty); five Bar to Vishisht Seva Medal and 130 Vishisht Seva Medals. (UNI)