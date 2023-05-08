8 Tourists Among 10 Stranded Near Old Tunnel In Qazigund, Rescue Ops Launched

SRINAGAR, May 8: At least 10 people including 8 tourists have got stuck near old tunnel in Qazigund area of Kulgam district when they were on their to Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

An official said that the tourists got stuck near the tunnel due to unexpected snowfall.

“Among the people who have got stuck include 8 tourists from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, driver of the vehicle and its helper,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tehsildar Qazigund Khursheed Ahmad Tantray said that they are stuck on B-Top, which is around 20 km above Jawahar Tunnel.

He said a team has been rushed to the spot to rescue them

Meanwhile, authorities have closed Sinthan Pass road for all sorts of traffic in view of the bad weather predictions, while traffic in plying normally on Srinagar-Jammu highway. (KNO)