8 senior doctors given addl charge

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 29: Eight senior doctors including CMO/ Medical Superintendents were given additional charge of various posts in Jammu region by the Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department today.

Chief Medical Officer Kathua, Dr Rakesh Mangotra shall look after the charge of Med Supt, Govt Hospital Gandhinagar Jammu from November 30, 2023, after the retirement of present MS till further orders.

Dr Poonam Sethi, Assistant Director, Family Welfare Nagrota, shall hold the addl charge of the post of ADMO Labour Department in addition to her own duties till further orders. Dr Sunil Kailu, AH GMC Udhampur shall look after the charge of Med Supt Govt Hospital Sarwal from November 30.

Dr Savita Sharma, posted as MO at PHC Gole Gujral, shall look after the charge of Assistant Director, (RIS) Jammu, Directorate of Health Services.

Dr Vijay Raina, I/C Med Supt Govt Hospital Sarwal, Jammu shall look after the charge of the post of CMO Kathua from November 30, till further orders. Dr Balkari Lal Choudhary, I/C Med Supt AH, GMC Udhampur, shall look after the charge of DIO, Ramban.

Dr Sanjay Kumar Sharma, I/C Med Supt Govt Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Gangyal, Jammu, shall look after the charge of Med Supt, AH GMC Udhampur while Dr Shabir Dar, Dental Surgeon at CHC Banihal has been accorded temporary charge of BMO Assar ( Doda), till further orders.