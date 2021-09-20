MOSCOW, Sept 20: A student opened fire on a university campus in Russia’s city of Perm on Monday killing eight people before he was detained, investigators said.
Russia’s Investigative Committee also said several people were injured in the attack and that the suspect had been wounded while being detained. The investigators previously said that five people were killed and another six wounded. (Agencies0
8 Killed After Student Opens Fire In Russian University Campus
