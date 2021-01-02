8 injured in grenade blast

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 2: Eight persons were injured in a grenade blast at Bus Stand Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district today.

Click here to watch video

A police official said that militants hurled a grenade towards security forces at around 11.20 am on Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) party resulting in injuries to eight civilians.

“The grenade missed the target and exploded in the busy market resulting in injuries to eight civilians,” he said, adding that injured civilians were shifted to nearby hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.

The injured have been identified as Javid Ahmad Ganai, 35, son of Abdul Rashid of Tral, Wali Muhammad Rather, 45, son of Gulla Rather of Paneer, Abdullha, 70, son of Sadiq Gojjir of Hakim, Tabish, 25, daughter of Bashir Ahmad of Pastuna, Shazada, 26, daughter of Ghulam Qadir Bhat of Pastuna, Taja, 65, wife of Ghulam Rasool Sheikh of Amirabad, Shahina, 24, wife of Nazir Dar of Pastuna and Bilal Naik, 30, son of Muhammad Akram of Tralipayeen Tral.

The area was cordoned off and a massive search operation launched to track down the attackers.

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant Sections of law. “Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this case,” police said.

The police official said that security forces arrested a militant associate in Kulgam district of South Kashmir today.

The militant associate was arrested by joint team of security forces at Hattipora village in Kulgam. He has been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Yusuf Bhat of Hatipora Yaripora Kulgam.

One pistol, one grenade, one pistol magazine, pistol ammunition, two AK-magazines and AK ammunition was recovered from his possession.