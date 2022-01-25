8 including Police officer injured in grenade attack

Grenade thrower arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 25 At least eight people including Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) inspector and seven civilians were injured in a grenade attack at Hari Singh High Street area of Srinagar this afternoon.

The Police swung into action and on the basis of CCTV footage arrested the grenade thrower hours after the incident.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that the person who lobbed a grenade at HSHS today, has been arrested by the Srinagar Police. He identified the grenade thrower as Aijaz Wani son of Fayaz Wani of Fatehkadal, Srinagar. He said that he has been a chronic stone thrower.

The grenade explosion took place on the eve of Republic Day and at a time when entire Kashmir is on a high alert amid aerial surveillance of drones and intense area domination.

The grenade was lobbed towards police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party at Hari Singh High Street area this afternoon in which eight persons including a non-local resident were wounded.

The injured have been identified as ACB Inspector Tanveer Hussain of Budgam, Tanveera, 38, wife of Muhammad Shafi Bhat of Chattabal, Muhammad Shafi Bhat, 43, son of Ghulam Muhammad of Chattabal, Asmat, 40, wife of Zahoor Ahmad Hajam of Charar-e-Shareef, Nusrat, 48, wife of Dr. Tazeem of Nawab Bazar, Zahoor Ahmad Lone, 30, son of Ghulam Rasool of Khanyar, Gayas-u-din, 35, son of Zain-ul-Aabudin of Assam, Imtiyaz Ahmad Wani of Lal Chowk.

All the injured have been rushed to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS), Srinagar, hospital here for treatment where their condition is stated to be stable.

A police vehicle was damaged in the grenade blast.

Besides, two shops – Qazi ornaments and Asian ornaments – were also damaged in the incident.

Senior police officers immediately reached at the spot and the area was cordoned and a search in the area was launched against the grenade thrower. The grenade thrower was identified on the basis of CCTV footage and a hunt was launched against him and he was later arrested in the evening.

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law and investigation is in progress.