23 days and 6-month-old children among 7 die of COVID in Jammu, 1555 new cases

CMO, 17 in LIC office, 25 from Rlys Udhampur test +ve

7 casualties, 5015 positives in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 25: Two children aged 23 days and six months were among seven persons who died of COVID-19 while 1555 persons tested positive in Jammu division today and the Union Territory of Ladakh recorded 163 fresh positives.

Kashmir division also recorded seven fatalities and 5015 cases

A 23 days old child hailing from Shahidhi Chowk in Jammu City died of organ failure and COVID-19 at Maternity and Childcare Hospital (MCH) Gandhi Nagar. A six-month old child from Leh, presently putting up at Jammu, succumbed to blood cancer and Coronavirus in the same hospital.

MCH Gandhi Nagar Medical Superintendent Dr Arun Sharma told the Excelsior that both the children were co-morbid but had been infected by the virus during treatment. They were on ventilator for past couple of days.

Dr Sharma said this month alone 45 COVID positive women delivered Corona negative babies in the MCH Gandhi Nagar through caesareans and normal deliveries and all of them are healthy.

A 26-year-old youth from Bishnah, 55-year-old man from RS Pura and 80-year-old male from Gandhi Nagar all of whom were co-morbid and positive for virus breathed their last in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu. The trio were fully vaccinated. However, an 82-year-old man from Butta Nagar Paloura, who was unvaccinated, succumbed to the virus at DRDO hospital. He had no other ailments.

A 44-year-old fully vaccinated man from Ward No. 13 in Nowshera tehsil of Rajouri district died of co-morbidities and pathogen at the GMC Jammu.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Jammu Dr Jaipal Singh, who was in forefront of the COVID management efforts, has tested positive for the virus.

Seventeen officials of LIC Tikri in Udhampur district have been found infected with the viral infection while 25 from Udhampur Railways reported positive.

Seven persons tested positive for pathogen at Narwal Sabzi Mandi, three at Civil Secretariat and two at Jammu and Kashmir Bank near KC Public School.

Meanwhile, the Health and Medical Education Department today ordered that doctors, who have completed their tenure postings viz Registrarship, Demostratorship, Senior/ Junior Residency etc by or before December 31, 2021 and are still continuing in the relevant Government Medical Colleges, SKIMS Soura/Bemina of Jammu and Kashmir, shall continue in respective Institutes up to February 28, 2022.

An order to this effect was issued today by Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj.

“These doctors shall be deemed to have been relieved from the relevant institutes with effect from 28.2.2022,” the order read.

Among 1555 fresh COVID positive cases in Jammu division today, 849 were registered in Jammu district, 121 Udhampur, 114 in Doda, 112 Samba, 100 Rajouri, 82 Poonch, 81 Kathua, , 43 Reasi, 41 Ramban and 12 in Kishtwar district.

As against 1555 fresh cases, 1278 persons recovered from the virus taking number of active positive cases to 13812.

Corona cases in Jammu division now stood at 1,49,553. Among them, 133,481 have recovered from the virus while there were 2260 casualties.

Fatalities include 1193 in Jammu district, 244 Rajouri, 158 Kathua, 143 Udhampur, 139 Doda, 120 Samba, 104 Poonch, 69 Ramban and 45 each in Reasi and Kishtwar districts.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported 163 COVID positive cases including 129 in Leh district and 34 in Kargil.

With this, number of active positive cases in Ladakh has gone up to 1244—1044 in Leh and 200 in Kargil.

Meanwhile, Kashmir today saw a spike in COVID-19 deaths as seven persons died here while 5015 tested positive for the viral infection, the highest since epidemic, taking the number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 409,166.

With the fresh deaths the toll in J&K has gone upto 4,627. Those who died today were comorbid and were admitted to various COVID health facilities in Kashmir.

Those who died include Abdul Gani Reshi, 75, of Anantnag. He was admitted to GMC Anantnag and was suffering from multiple ailments.

Shareefa, 70, of Anantnag was also undergoing treatment at GMC Anantnag and was suffering from multiple ailments and succumbed to the infection today.

Abdul Rehman Bhat, 60, from Srinagar was underdoing treatment at Chest Diseases Hospital in Srinagar and was suffering from acute renal failure with septic shock with hypernatremia with hyperkalemia and several other ailments.

Abdul Rashid Lione, 60, from Srinagar was admitted to SKIMS Soura with multiple ailments. Mohammad Maqbool, 85, from Sopore was suffering from COVID pneumonia and was undergoing treatment at Sub District Hospital Sopore.

Saleema Sheerwani, 70, from Baramulla was admitted to SKIMS and was suffering from COVID pneumonia. Saifundin Bhat, 91, of Baramulla was also admitted at SKIMS and was suffering from severe COVID pneumonia besides acute kidney injury and coronary artery disease.

Those who tested positive include 1,450 from Srinagar, 396 from Baramulla, 971 from Budgam, 107 from Pulwama, 395 from Kupwara, 416 from Anantnag, 243 from Bandipora, 295 from Ganderbal, 697 from Kulgam and 45 Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 259,613 including 223,682 recoveries and 2,367 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 47,376 including 33,564 from Kashmir division.

With 3,789 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 357,163 which is 87.29 percent of the total cases.