8 hydroelectric projects under construction in J&K, Ladakh

Will be completed between 30-54 months

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 30: The Central Government has cleared eight hydro-electric projects in the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir which will be completed within a time period ranging from 30 months to 54 months.

Of eight projects, seven fall in the Union Territory of Ladakh and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

This information has been given in Rajya Sabha by Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tuduin in a written reply.

The approved projects include DurbakShyok, Sankoo, Nimmu Chilling, Rongdo, MangdumSangra, Kargil Hunderman and Tamasha, all in Ladakh and Ratan Nag in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per details provided in the written reply, Durbak Shyok project will have an estimated cost of Rs 272.03 crore and capacity of 19 MW. It will be completed in 30 months.

Sankoo project in Ladakh with a capacity of 18.50 MW will involve a cost of Rs 260.41 crore and will also be completed in 30 months.

Nimmu Chilling project will be constructed at a cost of Rs 522.53 crore in 54 months and will have 24 MW capacity while Rongdo project will have 12 MW capacity and will be completed in 48 months at the cost of Rs 123.70 crore.

MangdumSangra project has 19 MW capacity and will involve construction cost of Rs 254.16 crore. It will be completed within 30 months.

KargilHunderman project will have 25 MW capacity and will be constructed at a cost of Rs 489.30 crore in 36 months time period.

Tamasha project will have 12 MW capacity, involve a cost of Rs 147.89 crore and will be completed in 48 months time.

Ratan Nag project is located in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir and will have capacity of 10.5 MW. It will be constructed at a cost of Rs 315.73 crore in 48 months time.

“Seven projects in Ladakh are hydroelectric projects with no irrigation benefits. Ratan Nag project in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir has provision of irrigation to benefit areas in Kishtwar district of Jammu region,” the Government reply said.

It said the Central Electricity Authority has informed that there are 37 major hydroelectric projects under construction in the entire country.