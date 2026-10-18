8 drug peddlers arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 17: Police arrested eight alleged drug peddlers in a series of operations across Anantnag, Kulgam and Ganderbal districts and seized contraband substances, including 5.7 kg of charas powder, officials said today.

The largest recovery was made at Hatigam Crossing, where a team from Srigufwara police station apprehended Shahnawaz Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Sirhama, during naka checking and recovered 5.7 kg of charas powder from his possession.

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In a separate operation in the Kokernag-Bider area, police arrested Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Nala Sunbahri in Magam, and recovered around 18 grams of charas.

Another alleged peddler, Rayees Ahmad Ganie of Shelipora, Achabal, was apprehended in Hiller Arhama, Kokernag, with approximately 40 grams of a charas.

In Dooru, police arrested Amir Ahmad Najar, a resident of Kapran, during patrolling in the Pollie area and recovered around 90 grams of charas, according to police.

In Khanabal area of Anantnag police arrested an alleged drug peddler under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act over his alleged involvement in multiple narcotics cases.

The accused has been identified as Aabid Ahmad Nanda, a resident of Dugpora, Khanabal, police said.

According to police, preventive detention was initiated in view of his alleged involvement in multiple cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Following the completion of legal formalities, Nanda was lodged at Central Jail Kot Bhalwal in Jammu under the provisions of the PIT-NDPS Act, police said.

Meanwhile, a team from Sangam police post apprehended Sahil Rashid Sheikh of Charsoo, Awantipora, and recovered 1.78 kg of a ganja from his bag.

In another operation, Adil Hussain Sheikh, a resident of Sheikhpura, Bijbehara, was arrested during naka near Chaki Wangund Crossing on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. Police recovered 6.6 grams of heroin. from his possession.

In Ganderbal district, police arrested Naseer Ahmad Beigh, a resident of Wangipora, during naka at Yangoora Crossing in the jurisdiction of Lar police station.

According to police, Beigh attempted to flee after noticing the police party but was apprehended. A search led to the recovery of charas from his possession.

Police said a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Lar police station under FIR No. 29/2026.