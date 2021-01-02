8 civilians injured in grenade attack

SRINAGAR: Eight civilians were injured after militants hurled a grenade on security forces at Tral Bus stand in South Kashmir’s Awantipora today.

Militants hurled grenade on SSB at Bus stand Tral, however it missed the intended target and exploded on road. In this incident eight civilians received minor splinter injuries and were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment. All them are said to be stable.

Soon after the attack whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.