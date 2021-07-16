78 terrorists neutralised by security forces so far this year: IGP Vijay Kumar

SRINAGAR: With two local terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Friday, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that a total of 78 terrorists have been neutralised in the valley so far this year.

“Two (a total of two) local terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed. With today’s operation, police along with security forces neutralised 78 terrorists in the valley so far this year,” said Kumar in a statement issued today.

He further said, “In these encounters, most of the terrorists (39 out of 78) were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT followed by Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind.”

Earlier in the day, the Kashmir Zone Police had said that two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Alamdar Colony, Danmar area in Srinagar today.

A search operation is currently underway, it said. Further details are awaited, it added.

The Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet said, “#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified #terrorists killed. #Search going on. Further details shall follow.”

The police had said earlier that an encounter broke out at the Danmar area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar in the wee hours on Friday.

“Encounter has started at Alamdar Colony, Danmar area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job,” the Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted. (Agency)