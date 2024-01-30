75th Republic Day celebrations culminate with Beating Retreat ceremony

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 29: The Customary ‘Beating Retreat’ ceremony marked the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations, at the MA Stadium, today. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was the Chief Guest for the ceremony.

Marching Bands of Armed Forces played the enchanting patriotic tunes on the Brass bands and Pipe drum bands on the slow and quick strathspey.

The mesmerizing musical tunes of ‘Ae Mere Watan ke Logon’, ‘Amar Senani’, ‘Dhawajke Rakshak’, ‘Jai Bharti’, ‘Veer Gorkha’, ‘Kaisa Sunder aur Bahadur Bharat Desh Humara and Maa Tujhe Salam on Brass Band’ and ‘India Gate’, ‘Chandani’, ‘Gorkha Brigade’, ‘Surya, Kargil Hill’ and ‘Almora on Pipe Band enthralled the audience’.

The Lt Governor felicitated the contingents of Jammu Kashmir Police and Security Forces; Parade Commander, Dy Parade Commander, marching contingents of cadets from NCC (Boys), contingents of schools (Boys and Girls), cultural performers, Gymnastics and Tableaux of different departments for their outstanding display at the grand event. He also awarded the winners of the Patriotic Song Singing competition organized by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

The Beating Retreat ceremony was concluded with the ever-popular ‘Saare Jahan Se Achha’ with simultaneous display of spectacular fireworks and sound & light display followed by the National Anthem.