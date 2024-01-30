J&K Bank strengthens customer bonds in nationwide outreach

MD Baldev Prakash thanks clientele for trust, goodwill in institution

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 29: In a bid to enhance customer relations and address concerns, the Jammu & Kashmir Bank today organized its fourth country-wide customer outreach program in Mumbai.

The event, a part of the bank’s ongoing customer-meet initiatives, aimed to connect with clientele across its operational geographies, demonstrating a commitment to customer satisfaction.

Baldev Prakash, the MD and CEO of the Bank, expressed gratitude for the trust and goodwill of clients nationwide.

During the program, he highlighted the bank’s recent achievements, including a record annual profit of Rs 1197 crores for the Financial Year 2022-23.

Prakash also emphasized technological advancements such as online account opening, the STP platform for quick loan disbursals, and the success of the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) that raised CET1 capital of Rs 750 crore.

With an impressive 9-month profit of Rs 1128 crore in December 2023, Prakash confidently declared the bank’s readiness to surpass the highest-ever annual profit record posted in the previous financial year.

He attributed this success to the unwavering loyalty of clients, highlighting the crucial role of continuous feedback in the bank’s resilience and progress.

The bank’s Executive Director, Sudhir Gupta, presided over a customer-meet in Jammu Cluster-1, acknowledging clients for their participation.

He reiterated the bank’s commitment to excellence and encouraged clients to strengthen their bonds with the bank for a more prosperous future.

Simultaneously, meetings were conducted at the bank’s Corporate Headquarters, chaired by Divisional Head (Kashmir) Tabassum Nazir.

In total, 28 such meetings took place at Cluster and Zonal levels, with around 2800 valuable customers participating across the country.

Bank officials at various levels, including General Managers, Divisional Heads, Zonal Heads, and Cluster Heads, briefed participants on the bank’s performance highlights, progress, and future goals.

They underscored the importance of continuity in Bank-customer communication, emphasizing the symbiotic nature of the relationship.

Customers attending these meetings appreciated the bank’s recent performance and expressed gratitude for its consistent outreach.

They encouraged the bank to maintain two-way communication, ensuring their relationship remains refreshing and strengthened over time.

Client testimonials showcased satisfaction with the bank’s services.

Vishal Pandoh, owner of M/s Rana Constructions and Enterprises, praised the treatment received at the Talab Tillo Branch in Jammu.

Another long-time customer, Shafat Naqshbandi, commended the bank for connecting customers to the world of digital banking.

During the Mumbai meet, Ganesh Gupta appreciated the bank’s improved Turn-around Time (TAT) and effective issue resolution structure.

Customers acknowledged the bank’s efforts to enhance their banking experience.

The meetings commenced with a video message from the Bank’s MD & CEO, followed by a detailed presentation covering the bank’s overview, business share in UTs of J&K, Ladakh, and RoI, distinctions, awards, cyber-fraud awareness, grievance redressal mechanisms, and remedial measures for customer grievances.