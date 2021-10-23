72 fresh cases reported, 326275 recovered so far across J&K

SRINAGAR, Oct 23: The Government Bulletin on COVID today informs that 72 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 09 from Jammu division and 63 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 331566.

Moreover, 80 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 04 from Jammu Division and 76 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thusthe total number of confirmed cases remains 49 here.

On COVID vaccination, the Bulletin in forms that55,281 doses of COVID vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours across the UT bringing the cumulative number of doses administered here to 14,155,225.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 331566 positive cases, 862 are Active Positive (145 in Jammu Division and 717 in Kashmir Division), 326275have recovered and 4429 have died; 2175 in Jammu division and 2254 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 15914050test results available, 331566 samples have tested positive and 15582484 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 37,495 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 3721795persons have been enlisted forobservation which included 7462 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 862 in isolation and 451436 in home surveillance. Besides, 3257606persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 34 cases, Baramulla reported 13 cases, Budgam reported 06 cases, Pulwama reported no cases, Kupwara reported 06 cases, Anantnag reported 01 case, Bandipora reported 01 case,Ganderbalreported 02 cases while Kulgam andShopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 04 cases, Doda reported 03 cases, Poonchreported 002 cases while Udhampur, Rajouri, Kathua, Samba,Kishtwar, Ramban and Reasi reported no fresh cases for today.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialing toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialing 1075.

Further the bulletin also informs the public that for any kind of COVID-19 query, logon to www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

The readers can also reach us on the official Twitter account of DIPR-J&K @diprjk; website: http://www.jkdirinf.in; Webportal: jkinfonews.com and Facebook: @JKInformationOfficial.