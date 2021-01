71 JKP personnel get Prez, other Medals on R-Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 25: On the eve of Republic Day, 71 Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) personnel have been awarded with President and Police Medals in different categories.

Dr Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Security and Tsewang Namgyal Kalon, Additional DGP Traffic have been awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services.

Fifty two police officers have been decorated with Police Medal for Gallantry.

They include Mohammad Suleman Choudhary and Vidhi Kumar Birdi, both DIGs, Sandeep Choudhary, Shamsheer Hussain, Tahir Salim Khan and Abdul Waheed Shah, all SSPs, Ashish Kumar Mishra and Tahair Ashraf, both SPs, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Tariq Mahmood, Sahil Sharma, Shahjhan Choudhary, Arvind Kumar Badgal, Rakesh Akram, Mohammad Idrees Wani, Fayaz Hussain Shah, Tariq Mehmood and Sajad Ahmad Malik, all DySPs, Javed Ahmad Yatoo, Mohammad Irfan Malik, Madasar Nasser and Ravinder Paul Singh, Inspectors, Parveen Kumar, Zahoor Ahmad Wani, Yousuf-ul-Umer, Reyaz Ahmad Mir and Sarjan Ahmad Dar, Sub Inspectors, Jagdish Singh, Sageer Ahmad Pathan and Mohammad Rafi Malik, all ASIs, Mohammad Hussain Mir, Tariq Ahmad Rather, Feroz Ahmad Lone, Shabir Ahmad Dar, Khursheed Ahmad Malla, Ferooz Ahmad Lone and Khushal Hussain Shah, all Head Constables, Tariq Ahmad Khoja, Dawood Ahmad Bhat, Bilal Ahmad Shagoo, Nazir Ahmad Jatal, Firdous Ahmad Ganie and Reyaz Ahmad Baba, all Selection Grade Constables, Arshad Rasool Tantray, Reyaz Ahmad Khan, Javid Ahmad Mir and Reyaz Ahmad Mir, constables and Farooq Ahmad Malla, Follower.

Seventeen police personnel have been bestowed with Police Medal for Meritorious Services.

They are Shakti Pathak, SSP Director SSF, Rajeshwar Singh, SSP AIG Personnel, Javid Ahmad Koul, SSP Traffic City Kashmir, Shamsheer Hussain, SSP APC Pulwama, Shahid Mehraj Rather, SSP PCR Srinagar, Dr Ajeet Singh, SSP CID Cell New Delhi, Altaf Ahmad Khan, SSP CID CIK Srinagar, Sandeep Wazir, SSP Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Jammu, Anita Sharma, SSP IRP 14th battalion Channi Himmat, Baqar Samoon, SSP Commandant IR 20th battalion, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, SSP Samba, Khalil Ahmad Poswal, SSP Ganderbal, Sunmati Gupta, DySP Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) Udhampur, Rishi Kumar, Sub Inspector SKPA Udhampur, Manzoor Ahmad Rather, Sub Inspector Ministerial Zonal Police Headquarters Kashmir, Parshotam Dass Sharma, Head Constable Security and Gulzar Ahmed, Head Constable Crime Branch.

No police officer from Jammu and Kashmir, however, figured in the list of President’s Police Medal For Gallantry.