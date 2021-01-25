Two days Chess camp concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 25: Two days Chess camp organized by All J&K Chess Association for the beginners concluded today.

It was the first offline activity organized in Jammu division since the start of pandemic last year.

Players from various districts of J&K participated in the different sessions.

One of the highest reputed trainer of J&K, previous State Champion and All India Inter University Gold Medal Winner (Board Prize winner) Vivek Bharti gave various tips to beginners regarding various aspects of the game. Free chess software and guidance were also provided to the participants.

The camp was inaugurated by Atul Kumar Gupta President of All J&K Chess Association and also Joint Secretary All India Chess Federation in the presence of Vice President Baldev Raj.

Atul Kumar Gupta also gave wide range of information to players which are necessary to excel at higher levels of the game like physical fitness, yoga and meditation, proper diet, proper training and various other combinations of success. Various minute aspects of the game and career scope were explained to the participants. He also informed that AJKCA is soon going to start mega events in J&K.

After the suitable weather conditions, the same camps will be held in Kashmir division also.

Beginner players had lot of queries which were answered by the experts.