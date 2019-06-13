7 Real-World Uses of Data Visualisation With Tableau Training

A picture is worth a thousand words. A single visual can explain a scenario better than pages full of data. When you convert a spreadsheet full of data into a graph, it becomes easier to identify patterns, outliers and trends. Therefore, in the world of Big Data, visuals end up playing a crucial role. They help data analysts and scientists to convey their findings to everyone in an easy to understand manner. This is why data visualisation with Tableau training has become so important.

Collecting data related to a business or industry is no longer difficult. However, turning this data into useful information requires many skills and data visualisation is one among them. Every important technique can only perform well if it is accompanied by an equally powerful tool. Tableau does just that for data visualisation. It is one of the best tools you can use for visualisation. It should come as no surprise that there are many applications for data visualisation with Tableau. Here are just a few:

Healthcare

Hospitals collect a lot of information about the patient. All of this information can be used to improve the healthcare system. It can identify epidemics, improve the treatment plans, reduce the costs for hospitals, provide adequate staff and more. To do all this, the data that the hospitals have should be processed and presented to the decision-makers in a manner that can be understood. This is where data visualisation with Tableau can be effective. It can help the hospital management and doctors make informed decisions and prevent many problems.

Retail

The retail industry is all about understanding the behaviour of the consumer and tailoring the store to ensure increased spending as well as customer satisfaction. A big part of this will be collecting the data required, analysing it and coming up with new ideas to improve sales. An equally big part is to be able to gain insights from the data. This is where visualisation comes in. Having a visual of the data also makes it easier to identify problem areas and find a solution for the same.

Insurance

Insurance is all about analysing past data to calculate the risk for a policy and then determine the premium and other details accordingly. By being able to view the statistics visually, insurance providers can make better decisions about the policies.

Politics

Believe it or not, politics is one of the major areas of application of data visualisation. While running for election, politicians need to know what the constituents are thinking and what issues matter to them the most. They also need to know how they are faring compared to the opposition. All of this essentially boils down to crunching numbers and decoding the results. By doing a data visualisation with Tableau course, you can become an indispensable part of a political campaign.

City Planning

Many aspects of city planning benefit from data visualisation. By knowing the population density and composition in a particular locality, city officials can identify the issues plaguing the area and take steps to rectify those issues. This way, infrastructure will be built where it is really needed and also in such a way that maximises the accessibility.

Digital Marketing

Companies have been moving away from traditional forms of advertising and investing more in digital advertisements. Digital advertisements use data analytics to see the past behaviour of customers and target the ads to those who are more likely to be interested in similar products or services. While coming up with a strategy for digital marketing, being able to visualise the various factors is very important.

Internal and External Reports in a Company

There are hundreds of reports that are generated by a company. All of these can be classified into two categories – internal and external. Both of these are prime examples of applications of data visualisation. Internal reports can be used to assess the finances of the company or the performance of the employees or how a change in the company is affecting the employees etc. All of these will have a greater impact and will be more insightful if accompanied by visuals.

Similarly, reports generated for clients that carry visuals showing them how a product has been improved or how a product can benefit them also rely greatly on good visuals.

Learn Data Visualisation With Tableau Today

Data visualisation touches so many aspects of your daily life without you being aware of it. From healthcare to city planning, everything depends on visualisation. It is not something that is limited to just the tech world or academia. Its applications are in such diverse fields that you can really have your pick of the lot once you finish your data visualisation with Tableau training.