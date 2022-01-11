7 persons injured in head-on collision between army, civilian bus in Poonch

Poonch, Jan 11: Seven persons were injured in a head-on collision between an army vehicle and video coach bus near Tota Gali in Poonch district on Tuesday.

Official sources said that there was collision between army vehicle and the video coach (JK02BH-5393 )at Tota Gali. The injured include Ajaz Ahmed (14) son of Alif Din of Sumbal, Mahmood Ahmed (28 ) son of Mohammad Latif of Gursai, Nazir Hussain (48) son of Lal Din of Marhote , Shafqat Ali son of Mohammad Rashid of Marhote, Arshad Iqbal (23) son of Mohammad Iqbal and Mohd Bashir (70) son of Gulab din of Narain and Bagum Johan (65) wife of Sala Mohammad of Narain.

All the injured have been shifted to Army Hospital BG Gali for treatment. They were later treatment to GMC Rajouri.

A police official confirmed that the accident and subsequent injuries to seven persons. (Agencies)