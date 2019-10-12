7 injured in grenade attack

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 12: At least seven people were injured in a grenade attack by militants in a market place in Srinagar this afternoon creating panic in the area.

Militants hurled a grenade in Hari Singh High Street, near the city centre Lal Chowk where shops were closed but few vendors had installed stalls.

The grenade exploded with a bang injuring seven people including a woman. The explosion also damaged windows of a vehicle parked nearby and a de-watering pump that was parked there. The wounded were rushed to SMHS hospital where two of them were operated upon.

The grenade attack caused panic in the area and the vendors immediately packed their merchandise and fled. The panic also reached Residency Road area where majority of the vendors packed their stuff early this evening.

Click here to Watch Video

Senior police officers reached the spot immediately. Search operation was conducted in the area and the security forces were looking for the militants responsible for the grenade attack. This is the first grenade attack in Srinagar’s Civil Lines area since August this year.

Last Saturday, 14 people were injured when militants had hurled a grenade outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

And the normal life remained disrupted in Kashmir today with shops remaining mostly closed and traffic was off the roads.

The markets were closed and public transport was off the roads. However, in the morning the markets were open and the flea market at Polo View was open throughout the day. The private traffic was plying in parts of Kashmir but in majority of the areas it was thin.

Schools across the Valley were open but the students failed to turn up as parents were unwilling to send their wards. However, some students are reporting to the schools for assignments and other examination formalities.