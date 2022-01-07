Mandatory 7-day quarantine for all international passengers coming to India

NEW DELHI, Jan 7: As cases rises due to the new variant of the corona virus, the health ministry has mandated all international passengers arriving into India to quarantine themselves for seven days and get themselves tested on the eight day of their arrival.

“All passengers (including those 2% who were random tested upon arrival and found negative) will undergo home quarantine for 7 days and shall undertake RT-PCR test on the eight day of arrival in India),” said a notification from the health ministry.

Travellers shall also be required to upload results of repeat RT-PCR test for COVID-19 done on eight day on Air Suvidha Portal. “If found negative (in the test), they will further self monitor for next 7 days,” the notification added.

The health ministry has also continued with its earlier norm of testing all passengers arriving from countries categorised ‘at risk’ by the Indian government.

All passengers arriving from at-risk countries will be tested upon arrival into India. The passengers have been adviced to book their tests in advance.

Currently, the list of at risk countries include countries in Europe and the UK, South Africa, Israel, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, Mauritius and several countries in Africa. (Agencies)