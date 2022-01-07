Gold declines Rs 301; silver tumbles Rs 402

New Delhi, Jan 7: Gold in the national capital on Friday tumbled Rs 301 to Rs 46,415 per 10 gram in line with a decline in international prices of the precious metal, along with a rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 46,716 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled Rs 402 to Rs 59,044 per kg, from Rs 59,446 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee appreciated by 11 paise to 74.31 against the US dollar in the opening trade on Friday.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,789 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.08 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,789 per ounce on Friday. Gold prices traded under pressure with a surge in US bond yields. (Agencies)