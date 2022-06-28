68 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU, JUNE 28:The Government today informed that 68 fresh positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19) have been reported today; 53from Jammu division and 15 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 454933.

Moreover, 22 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 08fromJammu division and 14 from Kashmir division.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that11,030 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to2,32,60,661.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 454933 positive cases, 405are Active Positive (285in Jammu Division and 120in Kashmir Division), 449772 have recovered and 4756 have died; 2331 in Jammu division and 2425in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 25742529 test results available, 454933samples have tested positive and 25287596 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 7,812COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6594668 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 176persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 405in isolation and 232in home surveillance. Besides, 6589099 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that Jammu reported 44 cases, Srinagar reported 14 cases, Samba reported 04 cases, Kathua reported 02 cases, Udhampur reported 03 cases, Kupwara reported 01 case while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.

