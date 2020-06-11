67 fresh COVID-19 cases in J-K, infection tally rises to 4,574

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday registered 67 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,574, officials said.

“Sixty-seven new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in the union territory on Thursday,” one of the officials said.

They said while 24 of these cases are from Jammu, 43 are from the Kashmir region.

The UT has witnessed 52 COVID-19 related deaths so far.

The officials said Thursday’s cases included 26 people who had returned to the union territory recently. (AGENCIES)