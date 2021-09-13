66th GB meeting of Narayana Superspeciality Hospital held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: The 66th meeting of Governing Body (GB) of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Narayana Superspeciality Hospital Kakryal was held here today.

In the meeting, several important decisions concerning growth of the Hospital and enhancing its operational capabilities/standards for a better patient-care were taken. Besides, the strategies for meeting the expected future challenges were also devised.

In particular, the preparedness of the Hospital to meet future challenges associated with 3rd wave of COVID (if it happens) such as adequacy of oxygen infrastructure, availability of adequate number of adult and paediatric ventilators etc was critically reviewed. The Governing Body also reviewed the various decisions taken earlier at the 50th meeting of the Finance & Audit Committee of the Hospital.

While expressing satisfaction over the very important role being discharged by the Hospital in the health care of the entire region, the Governing Body asked the Hospital management to gradually increase its outreach/penetration of services in various districts of the UT by organizing strategically planned outreach camps. The GB felt that such a move would take the various health care services to the patient’s door-steps.

Dr Ashok Bhan, Member Shrine Board and GB Chairman, chaired the meeting; Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Viren Shetty, Group Chief Operating Officer, NH; and Cdr. Navneet Bali, Director, Northern Region, NH; who all are members of the GB, participated in the deliberations. Hemkant Prasher, Chief Accounts Officer, SMVDSB; Dr Gopal K Sharma, Chief Administrative Officer, SMVDNSH and M Muthu Mathavan, Facility Director of the hospital, also took part in the deliberations.