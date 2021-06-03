624 doctors lost their lives during second COVID wave, says IMA

NEW DELHI: As many as 624 doctors lost their lives during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) latest data has revealed.

As per the IMA’s COVID Registry, the highest number of deaths have been reported in Delhi (109), over a sixth of the total fatalities.

it is followed by Bihar with 96 deaths, and Uttar Pradesh with 79.

According to the IMA, 748 doctors had died of the infection across the country in the first wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,34,154 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s infection tally to 2,84,41,986, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. India’s active caseload has further declined to 17,13,413, a decrease of 80,232 in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate also declined to 6.21 per cent, remaining below the 10 per cent-mark for the tenth consecutive day, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 7.66 per cent. The positivity rate declined by two per cent as compared to yesterday’s 8.21 per cent.

The death toll due to the virus climbed to 3,37,989 with 2,887 fatalities being recorded in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for 21 successive days, as India witnessed 2,11,499 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. The recovery tally of India has reached 2,63,90,584 and the recovery rate increased to 92.79 per cent. (AGENCY)