60 per cent population above 45 vaccinated in Jammu and Kashmir: Atal Dulloo

JAMMU : The Jammu and Kashmir administration said that 60 per cent of the population above 45 years has been vaccinated in the Union Territory, which is above the national average of 32 per cent.

Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner of Health and Medical Education stated that the vaccination started in Jammu and Kashmir on January 16, 2021 and till now nearly 28 lakh vaccine doses have been administered.

“Vaccination for people above 45 years is going on at a fast pace, 60 per cent of the above 45 population has been vaccinated which is above the national average of 32 per cent. We are trying to complete the vaccination drive as soon as possible and give everyone two doses of the vaccine,” he said.

“From May 1 the vaccination for 18 to 44 age group has also started in Jammu and Kashmir. When we get more doses of vaccine, the drive for this age group will also be expedited,” he further said.

The administration is now focusing on extending the vaccination efforts in rural areas as the cases are increasing there.

Chander Jeet Singh Tehsildar of Marh said, “We are doing door-to-door campaigning and taking the help of sarpanches, panches, social workers, In Marh we have vaccinated 90 per cent of the population above 45 years.”

K K Sharma a local resident said, “Government teams are visiting households raising awareness about COVID-19 and the vaccination drive. I appeal to everyone to get vaccinated.”

According to the Union Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir has 50,554 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 2,06,081 and fatalities have mounted to 3,422. (AGENCY)