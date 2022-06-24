6 Points to Keep In Mind When Looking For the Best Single Phase Inverter Brand

Whether one is a first time inverter buyer or they have prior inverter buying experience, the process of selecting the best single phase inverter brand is not easy. The reason is that every year several new inverter brands are popping up and so one doesn’t know which brand to go with. The best way out is to narrow down a few parameters basis which one should gauge an inverter manufacturing company. To help, in this post, we list a few important points that you must keep in mind when looking for the best single phase inverter brand in India. Let’s get started.

1. The quality of product.

The quality os a single phase inverter depends on several factors such as features, technology, and material. The best way to choose a quality inverter is to buy from a reputable brand that is known for producing quality products. Luminous India is one such brand that has manufactures high-quality single phase inverters with the latest features. Their inverters are known for their superior performance and revolutionary designs. In fact, Luminous India’s Icon Series inverter recently received the Golden Star Awards and Product of the Year 2022 in the inverter category.

2. Range of options the company has to offer.

Another important factor to consider when looking for a good inverter brand is the range of products that a company has to offer. Go for a company that offers a wide range of options, as it increases your chances of finding a product as per your specific needs. Luminous India is one such company that offers a wide range of options. They offer different inverter series based on unique features, price range, and other such parameters. The company gives its customers the option to choose an inverter based on various performance parameters such as VA Rating and inverter technology.

3. Company’s customer base.

A company’s customer base is a great way to gauge its reliability and reputation in the market. A company with a huge customer base is an indication that there are many who trust in their products. A big customer base might also indicate that the company has been around for more than a few years, unless there might be some company that scaled within a very short span of time. Also, don’t just reject any company with a small customer base because chances are that it is new in the market. In such cases, look at the speed at which their customer base seems to have grown.

4. The warranty offered on different products.

The warranty a company offers on its products tells you how confident they are about their product. That means the longer the warranty offered by the company, the more the confidence that the company has in its products. Luminous India, for instance, is one such company that offers generous warranties on its products.

5. Company’s customer service.

The kind of customer service that a company offers speaks volumes about how much it cares for its customers. You would notice that one of the most common things about customer centric companies is that no matter how big or small their customer base, a major percentage of it would be satisfied customers. It is because of this reason one must always read online reviews when looking for a reputable inverter brand.

6. The cost to value being offered.

Usually people focus only on the price of the inverter and not on the value that it is offering. So let’s say an inverter X costs INR 5000 and is offering a 2 year warranty whereas another inverter Y costs INR 6000 but offers 4 years warranty which one do you think is more value for money? The second one, right? Well, there are many who opt for the first one because it is cheaper.

Ready to take the plunge?

Now that you know the factors that one should consider when looking for a single phase inverter. It’s time to take the plunge and start looking for the best inverter brand in India. And if you want to cut the chase and want us to recommend a reliable inverter brand then we suggest that you check out the exclusive range of inverters from Luminous India. They are one of the most reputable names in the power solutions space in India and are trusted by millions of customers across the globe.