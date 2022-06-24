SOS Children’s Village observes SOS Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: SOS Children’s Village Jammu observed SOS Day on the occasion of the birth anniversary of its founder, late Dr Hermann Gmeiner wherein cultural and celebratory activities were organized by SOS children and mothers to grace the event, here today.

Mission Director ICPS J&K, Harvinder Kaur was the chief guest on the occasion.

Sumanta Kar, secretary general of SOS Children’s Villages of India said, “This Day, in 1964, saw the establishment of SOS Children’s Villages in India. Our work, over the past five decades, has seen us bring up and settle more than 7500 children without parental care through our family-like ‘Care Programme’.”

Realising that prevention is equally, if not more important than cure, we introduced new forms of child care programmes through our ‘Basket of Care Solutions’ that ensure customised solutions for some of the most pressing issues that vulnerable communities face, thereby enabling prevention of child abandonment and securing their basic rights. We currently take care of more than 30,000 children through our ‘Family Strengthening Programme’-the flagship intervention of our prevention initiative,” secretary general said.

SOS Children’s Village came into being in the year 1949, and it was in the year 1964 that SOS Children’s Villages of India was established. SOS Children’s Villages of India provides children without parental care or at the risk of losing it, a value chain of quality care services that goes beyond childcare alone, ensuring comprehensive child development.

“Today, over 6,500 children live in more than 440 family homes, inside 32 SOS Children’s Villages of 22 States/UTs, from Srinagar to Kochi, and Bhuj to Shillong. They are lovingly cared for and nurtured by over 600 SOS Mothers and Aunts. As India’s largest self-implementing child care NGO, SOS Children’s Villages India directly touches the lives of around 30,000 children every year,” secretary general informed.