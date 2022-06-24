J&K selection tournament for 44th Chess Olympiad begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: J&K selection tournament for ’44th Chess Olympiad’ commenced at IDPS School Sunjwan, here today.

Special Secretary to J&K Government, Sunaina Sharma was chief guest on the occasion who with her speech mesmerised the audience especially Chess players. She explained that she herself was a good Chess player but at that time there was no platform in J&K.

She was all praise for All J&K Chess Association president Atul Kumar Gupta for providing a world class platform to the young generation. She also highly praised IDPS School Management, MD Suminder Singh for providing a dedicated beautiful Chess Hall for players.

She wished good luck to all the players and hoped that selected players will utilise the opportunity to see Chess Olympiad with participation of record 188 countries and get lifetime exposure. She also assured all support to All J and K chess association.

Earlier, in his speech Atul Kumar Gupta, president of the Association informed that top three players each from both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir will be sponsored by the Federation for Chess Olympiad. Trophies will be presented to a total 50 players from Jammu and Srinagar.

Among three boys and three girls, one boy and one girl will be from Government schools. Aarav Gupta was leading after 4 rounds by scoring 4/4 points, while final rounds will be played tomorrow.

Randeep Wazir Principal IDPS, MP Singh GM at Hydro Project Himachal Pradesh and also senior players including Madhu Abrol School Manager, Ravi Sharma (President Kathua District Chess Association), Arvindu Sharma (Chief Arbiter) and Himani Kohli were present during the event.