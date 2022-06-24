Annual Dangal organised at Chhabba Chak

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, June 24: A Dangal was organised in the border village of Hiranagar sector at Chhabba Chak by the local committee wherein wrestlers from J&K as well as neighbouring States including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana participated, here today.

SSP Benam Tosh (Commandant IRP-19th Battalion) was the chief guest, while DCC Councillor Karan Kumar Attri, SSP retd. Sardar Khan, Inspector Gulzar Ahmad, Sarpanch Sat Paul Bhagat, former Sarpanch Baldev Raj, Hussain Choudhary, Ali Pahalwan alias Sonu, Teg Ali, Tara Chand, Romi Andotra, Hajji Yaseen and Rafi were the prominent persons who graced the wrestling event.

More than 100 bouts were organised at the annual dangal wherein top wrestlers namely Sunil of Chandigarh and Muneer of Jammu took on each other in the big bout which ended in a tie, while 2nd bout which was played between JKP Pahalwan Nadeem and Gora Pahalwan of Punjab also remained tie.

Benam Tosh greeted and encouraged the top wrestlers including wrestlers of J&K Police and wished them success in sports life.