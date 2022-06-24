Open Kabaddi C’ship commences at Subash Stadium

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Udhampur, June 24: Two days ‘Open Kabaddi Championship’ for men and women commenced at Indoor Complex Subash Stadium, here today.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarter, Sahil Mahajan was the chief guest, while Anil Pabha, Manager J&K Bank Housing Colony and Sunil Singh were the guests of honour.

The chief guest stressed upon the players to play the game with true sportsmanship as well as to take part in sports activities to make themselves physically and mentally fit.

The tournament was organized under the supervision of Ashok Kumar Sharma, general secretary Udhampur District Kabaddi Association and Sheikh Tanveer president of the Association, while the tournament was coordinated by Anshu Brat Khanna.

All the matches were officiated by a technical panel of Kulbushan Sharma, Ram Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Sourab Pandit and Khushwant Singh.

Ramesh Chander, Som Dev Khajuria, Vikas Sharma, Bhoopinder Singh, Jatin Sethi, Sanjeev Khajuria, Vipin Photra, Rajni Devi, Ankit Sharma and Sanjeevan Verma (Assistant Manager J&K Sports Council Udhampur) were among who witnessed today’s matches.

Chenani Club defeated Mand East by 44-12 points, while Kambal Danga Club trounced Barta Club by 34-24, Garhi Club beat Ramkote Club by 43-08 and Udhampur Club-1 defeated GDC Chenani by 33-16.