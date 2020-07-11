6 more persons die due to COVID-19, death toll mounts to 165 in J&K

SRINAGAR: Six patients died in Jammu and Kashmir due to COVID-19, taking the death toll due to the infection in the Union Territory to 165.

The victims include a 45-year-old man from Kupwara, 24-year-old woman from Anantnag, 77-year-old man from Srinagar, a 95-year-old from Shopian, 73-year-old man from Baramulla and 55-year-old man from Jammu.

With these deaths, 129 people have lost their lives due to infection in 37 days, and 149 people in 51 day in J&K, where the COVID-19 positive cases are about to touch 10,000-mark. (AGENCIES)