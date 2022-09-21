6 Key takeaways from India’s disappointing Asia Cup campaign

India went into the tournament as the favorite. Still, its forgetful performance in the Super 4’s led to a disappointing end to the ASIA cup 2022 campaign.

This article will help you form an opinion on the crucial takeaways from the campaign and what the team can do to improve its performance in the upcoming World Cup and other major tournaments.

Key Takeaways from India’s Performance

Here are the five key takeaways from India’s campaign:

1. Lack of Application from the Indian batters: Throughout the tournament, the Indian batsmen failed to apply themselves when it mattered the most. They threw their wickets away in crunch situations by playing rash shots and failing to rotate the strike.

2. Poor bowling in the death overs: Another area where India struggled was in the death overs. On more than one occasion, they gave away too many runs in the final few overs, which cost them dearly.

3. Virat Kohli’s form: One of the biggest positives for India was the form of the former Indian captain, Virat Kohli. The right-hander was in scintillating form throughout the tournament. He scored his first century in the last three years and an impressive total of 276 runs in 5 games.

4. Arshdeep Singh’s emergence: Another bright spot for India was the emergence of fast bowler Arshdeep Singh. The youngster was outstanding with his death bowling, regularly picking up crucial wickets and throwing perfect yorkers. He finished the campaign with five wickets in 5 matches and was one of the few economic bowlers.

5. Rohit Sharma’s struggles: One of the most significant talking points from India’s campaign was Rohit Sharma’s struggles with batting and captaincy. The current captain had a forgettable tournament, scoring just 133 in 4 matches.

6. Indecisiveness:

Constant changes in the squad with no fixed wicket-keeper and sitting down in-form players while giving numerous chances to players who have underperformed was a questionable choice. At the very least, India needs to finalize their playing 11 and stick with the team to boost morale. While the Rank 1 t20 team performed well in the group stages, it looked like a totally different team in the Super 4s.

How India can improve their performance in future?

India has always been a powerhouse in the world of cricket. They have produced some of the greatest players the game has ever seen and have always been a force to be reckoned with.

However, India’s performance in international cricket has been somewhat lackluster in recent years. They have failed to make it to the final of any ICC tournament since 2013, and they were knocked out of the 2019 World Cup in the semi-finals by New Zealand.

So, what can India do to improve its performance in the future?

For starters, they need to focus on their batting. In recent years, India’s batting has been very inconsistent, which has cost them dearly in big matches. They must find a route to score runs more consistently and do it against all types of bowling.

Secondly, India needs to work on their death bowling. In limited overs cricket, death bowling is crucial, and India has struggled in this department for a long time. They must deliver precise yorkers and slower balls consistently at the death and do it against all types of batsmen.

Finally, India needs to improve its fielding. The fielding was very poor in the recent ASIA Cup, and it has cost them dearly in matches. They need to find a way to field better as a team and do it against all types of batting styles.

Suppose India can improve these three areas of their game. In that case, they will be well on their way to becoming one of the best teams in international cricket once again.

What’s Next for Team India?

India’s next assignment after the Asia Cup will be a tour of Australia, where they will have two warm-up games to adjust to the Australian conditions. Before the T20 World Cup, India will play Australia and South Africa.

To sum up, India’s Asia Cup campaign was disappointing for a number of reasons. The team will need to improve in all areas if they are to have any hope of success in future tournaments.