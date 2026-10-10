6 drug peddlers held

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 9: Police today arrested six drug peddlers and recovered heroin and charas in separate operations in Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

A police spokesperson said that cops from Police Station Dooru apprehended Adil Rahman, a resident of Peti Khas, Verinag, during naka checking at Fidar Road and recovered approximately seven grams of heroin from him.

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In a separate operation at Qamar, another police team from Dooru apprehended Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Kapran, and recovered approximately eight grams of heroin, the spokesperson said. FIR No. 155/2026 has been registered in the case, and an investigation was underway.

The spokesperson said that police Anantnag apprehended Amir Hussain Sheikh, a resident of Donipawa, during naka checking on NH-244 near Najigund and recovered 10.76 grams of charas from him. In another operation at Mehendi Kadal, police apprehended Muneeb Saleem Wani, a resident of Bangidar, and recovered six grams of charas, the spokesperson said.

In a separate case, cops from Police Post Sangam apprehended Urood Gul, a resident of Bijbehara, and recovered 6.30 grams of a charas-like substance from him. FIR No. 291/2026 has been registered under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act, and further investigation has been taken up, the spokesperson said.

In Kulgam, cops from Police Post Mirbazar apprehended Dharm Veer, a resident of Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, near DBZ Brick Kiln in Kachpora and recovered 1.360 kg of charas powder and 11.02 grams of a charas-like substance, the spokesperson said. "FIR No. 244/2026 has been registered at Police Station Qazigund under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway, "the spokesperson added.