6 die of COVID in J&K

16 fresh cases in Ladakh

*137 test +ve, 215 recover

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/ LEH, Jan 5: Six persons died of COVID-19-five in Jammu region and one in Kashmir-while 137 persons tested positive for the virus and 215 others recovered.

Of five deaths reported in Jammu region, four occurred in Jammu district and one in Kishtwar.

A 67-year-old man from Surinsar in Jhajjar Kotli area and 82-year-old from Sainik Colony in Jammu district died of COVID-19 in 166 Military Hospital Jammu.

A 73-year-old man from Shakti Nagar and 81-year-old from Dream City Muthi, also in Jammu district, died of co-morbidities and virus in Narayana Hospital Katra.

An 85-year-old man from Kishtwar died of multiple ailments and pathogen.

Five fatalities have taken Jammu’s Corona toll to 706, the highest being 361 in Jammu district followed by 64 Doda, 57 Udhampur, 54 Rajouri, 49 Kathua, 39 Samba, 24 Poonch, 22 Kishtwar, 21 Ramban and 15 in Reasi district.

Seventy one persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Jammu region, 49 in Jammu district alone, seven Udhampur, five Kathua, four Doda and two each in Kishtwar, Samba and Ramban districts. No new cases were reported from Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts today.

Among 105 persons, who recovered from the virus in the region, 68 belonged to Jammu district followed by 12 in Rajouri, 10 Udhampur, seven Poonch and four each in Doda and Kathua districts. No recoveries were reported in rest of the districts.

Jammu region now has 50383 Corona cases. Among them, 1195 are active positives while 48482 have recovered and there have been 706 casualties.

Meanwhile, one person died of COVID-19 in Kashmir while 66 people tested positive.

One person who died today was from Kashmir taking the death toll to 1,897.

Those who tested positive in Kashmir include 22 from Srinagar, 5 Baramulla, one Budgam, two from Kupwara, 18 Pulwama, five Anantnag, two Bandipora and 11 from Ganderbal.

As per officials figures, 25,503 positive cases including 450 deaths and 24,556 recoveries are from Srinagar, 8,009 including 172 deaths and 7,727 recoveries are from Baramulla, 7,646 including 7,433 recoveries and 110 deaths are from Budgam, 5,573 including 5,370 recoveries and 92 deaths are from Kupwara, 5,618 including 88 deaths and 5,361 recoveries are from Pulwama, 4,828 including 4,639 recoveries and 83 deaths are from Anantnag, 4,662 cases including 4,549 and 60 deaths are from Bandipora, 4,511 including 4,375 recoveries and 44 deaths are from Ganderbal, 2,666 including 2,556 recoveries and 53 deaths are from Kulgam and 2,524 including 2,378 recoveries and 39 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir have reached 71,540 including 68,944 recoveries and 1,191 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 2,600 including 1,405 from Kashmir division.

With 215 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 117,426 which is 96.31 percent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, 16 Corona positive cases were today reported in the Union Territory of Ladakh including 14 in Leh and two in Kargil district.