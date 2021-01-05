3 family members die due to suffocation

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 5: Bodies of three family members including a couple and their son were found in their house in Nehalpora village of North Kashmir’s Pattan area.

Police said that the death has been caused apparently due to the suffocation by the gas heater that the trio used last night to save themselves from the intense cold followed by heavy snowfall. “It appears they had died due to suffocation but further investigation is underway. We are ascertaining the actual cause of death,” a senior police officer told Excelsior.

The deceased trio was identified as Mohammed Maqbool Lone, 50, his wife Haseena Begum, 45, their son Talib Maqbool, 4.

As per the neighbors, the family members including the head of the family Mohammad Maqbool Lone along with his wife and son had kept a gas heater on while sleeping in a room at their newly constructed residential house in Nehalpora Pattan. “It seems the LPG gas heater has caused suffocation in the room causing their death. Today when they didn’t wake up till late in the morning, we knocked at the door but did not receive any response. We found the trio dead in their room after breaking the door,” a local said.

Meanwhile, Director Metrol-ogical and Engineering Department Srinagar, Sonum Lotus asked the people to ensure proper ventilation while keeping themselves warm. “Open doors windows frequently to ensure enough supply oxygen in your homes and remain safe. If not it will cause death due to asphyxiation. Ensure safe proper ventilation, be safe,” he said.