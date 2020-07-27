6 die in Kashmir, tally crosses 300

COVID figure reaches 18,000, 309 fresh cases in Valley

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, July 27: Six COVID-19 patients including a National Conference block president died in Kashmir today taking the number of such deaths in Jammu and Kashmir to 324 while Kashmir reported 309 COVID-19 cases taking the J&K tally to 18390 including 14457 from Kashmir and 3933 from Jammu division.

The six patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and died include a 65-year-old from Safakadal Srinagar, a 65-year-old from Hanjoora village of Chadoora district Budgam, a-60-year-old man from Hawal Srinagar, a 60-year old man from Bemina Srinagar, a 70-year-old man from Behipora village of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district and 60-year-old man from Buchpora, Srinagar.

A patient from Safakadal was admitted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar a few days ago with hypertension and bilateral pneumonia. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday evening posthumously. He was the Block President of the National Conference at Eidgah constituency.

A patient from Budgam was admitted on 21st July to SKIMS Soura and died this morning.

A patient from Hawal Srinagar was admitted on 18th July to SKIMS Soura with multiple ailments and died last night.

A patient from Bemina who was admitted on July 25 to the SKIMS Soura, with community acquired pneumonia died this morning.

A patient from Kulgam was admitted to SKIMS Soura in the wee hours today and he succumbed after arrival.

A 60-year old man from Buchpora who was admitted on 23rd July to SKIMS Soura and died this morning.

With six fresh deaths, the total count of fatalities related to COVID19 have climbed to 324 which include 23 from Jammu division and 301 from Kashmir.

Kashmir today reported 309 COVID-19 cases taking the J&K tally to 18390 including 14457 from Kashmir and 3933 from Jammu division.

The fresh cases include 132 from Srinagar, 11 from Baramulla, 23 from Kulgam, one from Shopian, 53 from Anantnag, six from Kupwara, 38 from Pulwama, 23 from Budgam, 20 from Bandipora and two from Ganderbal in Kashmir division.

An official said that 104 persons tested positive at Chest Diseases laboratory in Srinagar and 141 tested positive at SKIMS Soura Srinagar.

As per officials figures, 4133 positive cases including 94 deaths and 1655 recoveries are from Srinagar, 1784 including 63 deaths and 1168 recoveries are from Baramulla, 1466 including 984 recoveries and 26 deaths are from Kulgam, 1391 including 20 deaths and 934 recoveries are from Shopian, 1229 including 21 deaths and 924 recoveries are from Anantnag, 1041 including 729 recoveries and 17 deaths are from Kupwara, 1257 including 621 recoveries and 19 deaths are from Pulwama, 1151 including 650 recoveries and 23 deaths are from Budgam, 652 including 418 recoveries and 9 deaths are from Bandipora and 351 including 199 recoveries and 6 death are from Ganderbal.

With fresh positive cases today the number of cases in Kashmir division has reached to 14457 including 8282 recoveries.

The total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 7667 including 5877 from Kashmir division.

With 474 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 10402 which is 56.56 percent of the total cases which was over 63 percent a few days before.