6 cops bag Ladakh Commendation Medals

Excelsior Correspondent

LADAKH, Jan 25: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Head of Police UT Ladakh Leh SS Khandare has awarded “Head of Police, UT Ladakh Commendation Medal and Certificate” to six officers of UT Police Ladakh for their meritorious and exemplary performance rendered by them during the year 2021.

The officers are Gourav Mahajan, SP Security PHQ UT Ladakh, Manzoor Ahmad DySP ADC to Lieutenant Governor UT Ladakh, Inspector Ghulam Ali SO Building PHQ UT Ladakh, Inspector Jigmet Singay SHO Police Station Zanskar, HC Padma Dorjay CCTNS Operator Women Police Station Leh and SgCt Tsewang Dorjey, IR-25th Battalion Agling Leh.