6.9 magnitude quake hits New Zealand’s Gisborne, Tsunami warning issued

GISBORNE [NEW ZEALAND]: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.9 on the Richter Scale jolted Gisborne, New Zealand on Thursday, US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake hit at 13:27 GMT at a depth of 10.0 km. Officials have warned of a possible tsunami and ordering residents to head for higher ground.

“Anyone near the coast who felt a LONG or STRONG quake should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can,” the National Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet.

The US Tsunami Warning System predicted waves of 0.3 to 1 metre (1 to 3.3 feet).

Residents of Gisborne reported light to moderate shaking. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties, Al Jazeera reported. (Agency)