Lt Governor chairs 3rd high level meeting of power sector experts to revamp power supply in J&K

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today chaired the third High Level meeting with the team of experts from Power sector, senior officials from Jammu and Kashmir Administration, and Power Development Corporation Limited to revamp the Power Supply System in J&K, here at Raj Bhavan.

The Lt Governor directed the concerned officers to increase the pace of works undertaken to ensure mitigation of power-related issues to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He passed strict instructions to remove all bottlenecks and hurdles that impede the timely completion of augmentation and restoration works of various power projects.

While taking a strong note of the delays in tendering and awarding of projects, the Lt Governor asked the concerned officers to fix responsibility and take strict action for the non-compliances.

He also directed for initiating an inquiry in the erring matters and submit the report at the earliest.

In order to speed up the works on different power projects, the Lt Governor directed the concerned to come up with a policy framework for procurement of spares and inventory, and directed them to conduct an auction of the scrap and discarded items.

A detailed PowerPoint presentation was given on “Updated status & Next steps” and discussion was also held for immediate focus on Jammu division for ensuring adequate supply in the coming summers.

Pertinently, Lieutenant Governor has been emphasizing on the need to mitigate the shortage of power supply in Jammu during summers, and in Kashmir region during winters. It is in this context that regular meetings are being chaired by him to closely monitor the progress on power reforms and reducing Transmission & Distribution losses in J&K.

The Lt Governor asked the Power Development Department to complete the digitization work in the power sector on priority for its smooth functioning.

The meeting also discussed the identified immediate or short-term focus areas with respect to the augmentation of existing 220kv level Grid Stations, 132kv level Grid Stations, augmentation of transfer capacity of 220kv and 132kv transmission lines, besides completion of transmission lines long delayed on account of legal, arbitration and ROW issues.

The Lt Governor was also informed that several site visits were carried out by the officers to get first-hand review of the projects taken up to revamp power sector in the region.

The meeting discussed the creation of new Sub-stations, progress on up-gradation of old and obsolete Distribution Infrastructure, Spares & Inventory and Centrally Sponsored Projects like Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, (DDUGY), PMDP, RAPDRP, RGGVY, IPDS, and other schemes undertaken in PDD sector.

The meeting was also informed about the status of restructuring and unbundling of JKPDD, JKSPDCL & JKSPTCL besides, the appointment of Administrative Secretary & Director (Finance) on the boards of JKPTCL, KPDCL, JPDCL; appointment of MD for the new corporation, etc.

The meeting was attended by BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department; R.P. Singh, Ex. CMD, PGCIL; chairmen of KPDCL, JKPTCL, JPDCL, and other experts of power sector.