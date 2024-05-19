5th phase constituencies to continue BJP’s upward trend: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

KOLKATA, May 18 : Seven important Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal go to polls in the 5th phase on 20th and will continue the BJP’s upward trend into the subsequent two phases also.

This was stated here today by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who is assigned by the BJP the responsibility of 5th phase Lok Sabha election in West Bengal and has been continuously camping here for the last nearly one month.

With a few hours left for the campaign to end for the 5th phase of Lok Sabha election, Dr. Jitendra Singh while speaking to the media on the sidelines of a Party Micro Management meeting of Polling Booth Incharges, said that out of the seven constituencies going to polls on the 20th, the BJP had won only three last time, but this time we are winning all the seven and by all means we are confident of winning six out of seven.

Giving elaborate statistical details based on data and different factors, Dr. Jitendra Singh explained, this is a peculiar mix of constituencies, for example, two of these, namely Bongaon and Barrackpore constituencies are in 24-Parganas and close to the Bangladesh border. Both these constituencies had been won by BJP in 2019 and we are confident of retaining these this time also, he said.

These are also the constituencies, the Minister said, particularly the Bongaon where CAA has an appeal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his public rally had successfully refuted the false propaganda and false apprehensions sought to be spread about the CAA by Mamata Banerjee and other TMC leaders.

Out of these seven, three constituencies are located in the Hooghly district, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, which include Serampore, Hooghly and Arambagh. In Hooghly constituency, he said, BJP’s sitting MP Locket Chatterjee is contesting for the second time and has a definite edge in spite of the fact that in the recent few weeks the TMC has launched a vociferous campaign against her which was personally led by Mamata Banerjee herself .

The Arambagh constituency, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, was lost by BJP in 2019 by simply 1,000 votes. This time we are confident of winning it and we have a new candidate contesting there. Serampore constituency is important for us and this time BJP is strongly placed here with a bright chance of dislodging the sitting TMC MP Kalyan Banerejee who has in recent years earned lot of disrepute both because of his unruly misconduct as a Parliamentarian and also the anti-incumbency factor among the masses, he said.

Giving further analytical details, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the other two of these seven constituencies are part of the Howrah district, one of them being Howrah itself and the other Uluberia. Howrah constituency, he said, holds importance because of the legacy reasons also and was witness to a mammoth public rally by Prime MInister Narendra Modi on 12th of this month at which the PM reminded the people that at one time Howrah was known as the hub of industry but has now been left far behind because of the wrong priorities of the ruling parties in West Bengal.

Dr. Jitendra Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for holding four successive public rallies in a single day to cover the seven constituencies going to polls in the 5th phase. He said, PM Modi’s rallies attracted unprecedented crowds and at most of the venues there were as many people standing outside as had been accommodated in the sitting area.

The voters of these constituencies, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, are extremely enthusiastic, particularly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his public rallies personally sought to clear several false narratives manufactured by the TMC leadership. It was during one of his public rallies in Barrackpore where Prime Minister Modi gave the personal guarantee that he will never allow religion based reservation under any circumstances and will not also allow the reversal of any decision regarding the Ram Mandi , he recalled.

Expressing confidence, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the voters in all the seven constituencies have made up their mind to vote for BJP and to send out a message that people here are fully resolved to liberate themselves from the misgovernance and anarchy of Mamata Banerjee-led Government and embark on the path of development led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.