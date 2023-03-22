5G Jio Service Launched In Rajouri

RAJOURI, Mar 22: Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal launched the 5G Jio network service in the district today.

While inaugurating, the Deputy Commissioner said that the service marks an important milestone in the district’s progress and is expected to bring about a significant transformation in its economy. Steps have been taken to ensure that all citizens can make use of this service, including providing free SIM cards for all residents, he said.

The inaugural event was attended by Tehsildar Rajouri Varinder Sharma and representatives from Jio.