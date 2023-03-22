Perpetrators Of Terrorism Consumed By Terrorism: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, Mar 22 : Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said here today that perpetrators of terrorism are finally consumed by terrorism itself.

He said, hailing from a terror affected region, he has been witness to terrorism in all its ramifications and can say with certain amount of confidence that the perpetrator of terror rides the tiger and is finally consumed by the same tiger.

Speaking at “Basanti Chola Diwas” to pay homage to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev in New Delhi, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Bharat Singh’s crusade against the British oppression was infact for justice against reign of terror unleashed by the British.

Paying glowing tributes to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, a day ahead of ‘Shaheed Diwas’ to mark the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, the revolutionary leaders who were hanged at the Lahore Central Jail in Lahore on March 23, 1931, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the revolutionary zeal of Bhagat Singh shook the British Empire and only 16-17 years later British were forced to quit India in 1947.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Bhagat Singh was the first Human Rights Activist of the 20th Century, much ahead of when the concept of Human Rights came into existence. He said, apart from a martyr and freedom fighter, Bhagat was a great thinker and philosopher and there was amalgamation of both Gandhi and Kar Marx in his writings and thoughts.

Dr Jitendra Singh lauded the social work of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal also known as SBS Foundation and underlined that during the COVID pandemic SBS was the only visible organization working on ground.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that the NGO is very well known for its exemplary work during Covid-19 Pandemic by providing much needed services such as Free Hearse Van Services for the Covid-19 Deceased patients, Free Ambulance Services for the Covid-19 suspects and patients and Free Cremation Services for the Patients Deceased off Corona, along with their Dead body management.

Founded by Padma Shri Awardee, Dr. Jitender Singh Shunty, since 1995, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal also known as SBS Foundation, has been extending emergency services to people in Delhi NCR, specifically Management of the Dead, Funeral Vans for ferrying dead-bodies to cremation/burial grounds, Cremation of underprivileged, unclaimed and abandoned dead-bodies, Mobile Morgue Refrigerators to people for short-term preservation of dead-bodies of their relatives at homes, before the last rites are performed, Voluntary Blood Donation Camps for collecting and providing blood to needy people and Disaster Management.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal has transported and cremated above 4500 Covid-19 Positive Dead bodies, that were unclaimed or where the families were Quarantined or under deep fear and could not perform cremation and the NGO has ferried numerous Covid patients till date.

For these exemplary services, The President of the NGO, Dr. Jitender Singh Shunty was awarded the fourth highest civilian award of India, The Padma Shri, in 2021 at the hands of the President of India.