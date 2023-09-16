59 more tests positive for dengue

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 16: Fifty-nine more patients from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir have been tested positive for dengue, taking the total number of cases so far this year to 1139.

A health official said that 275 people were screened today for dengue in Jammu province out of which 59 turned out to be positive. Of the 59 positive cases, 32 cases were reported from Jammu district while 7 cases were reported from Samba, 6 from Rajouri, 5 from Udhampur, 4 from Samba, 3 from Doda and 2 from Poonch district. The positive patients include 52 adults and 7 children, he added.

He said highest number of 805 cases reported so far is from Jammu district followed by Samba district with 114 cases and Kathua district with 104 cases. “There were 39 cases in Udhampur, 24 in Rajouri, 12 each in Reasi, Poonch and Doda, 2 in Ramban, one in Kishtwar, 10 in Kashmir and four from other parts of the UT,” the official said.

The official further informed that a total of 369 dengue patients have been admitted to the hospitals till date and of these, 282 have been discharged and 79 patients are still under treatment.

“The dengue cases are rising with each day,” the official said, and advised that citizens should ensure no stagnation of water in and around their houses as mosquitoes responsible for dengue breed in stagnant water. He said that water filled utensils and tanks should be kept covered and the cooler should be empty two times in a week.