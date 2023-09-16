Govt pursuing ‘anti-people’ policies to weaken J&K: Vikar

Announces UT-wide protest schedule from Sept 19

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 16: The Congress party today launched a scathing attack on the Government, accusing it of pursuing “anti-people policies” and alleging that it was pushing the people of J&K into financial hardship. The party also demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged scam in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the Union Territory.

Vikar Rasool Wani, president of the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), addressed a press conference in this regard, unveiling the party’s protest schedule set to run from September 19 to 28.

The protests aim is to highlight what the party perceives as “anti-people” policies of the Government. Vikar asserted: “We have always stood with the people, and we will continue to fight for their betterment.”

He emphasized that the Congress party had previously raised concerns about the Government’s policies and urged it to address these issues.

He announced plans for daily protests spanning two districts each in Jammu and Kashmir during September 19-28. Vikar criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging, “The BJP is resorting to injustice against the people of J&K.”

Highlighting a specific issue, JKPCC President said: “Every household has been provided with a blood-sucking machine known as a smart meter, and even as people protest, the Government remains indifferent. Those who used to pay a nominal amount for electricity are now burdened with hefty bills.”

The Congress leader went on to list other grievances, including an alleged scam in the implementation of the JJM in J&K, reduction of import duties on Washington apples and walnuts and the imposition of property tax.

He referenced a complaint from a senior IAS officer, Ashok Kumar Parmar, regarding the functioning of the administration in J&K and demanded a CBI inquiry to identify those responsible for misusing taxpayers’ money.

He provided the schedule of protests, specifying locations for each day from September 19 to 28, covering both the Jammu and Kashmir regions. The protests will be held in Srinagar and Jammu on September 19, Kathua and Ganderbal on September 20, Udhampur and Bandipora on 21, Ramban and Pulwama on 22, Reasi and Kulgam on 23, Samba and Budgam on 24, Rajouri and Anantnag on 25, Poonch and Baramulla on 26, Kishtwar and Kupwara on 27 and Doda, Shopian on September 28.

He also expressed concerns about the reduction in import duties on American apples and walnuts, urging the government to reconsider the decision to support fruit growers who have suffered losses in recent years.

“They (fruit growers) suffered during the militancy and even last year when the fruit-laden trucks were stopped on the National Highway for days, leading to losses. Their loans under KCC must be waived off instead,” he said.

The issue of property tax and increased water taxes also featured prominently in Vikar’s address. He questioned the sudden imposition of property tax after 75 years and demanded its revocation. He further called for the removal of toll plazas, particularly the one at Awantipora.

In a stern warning to the Government, he stated, “The Government should refrain from implementing anti-people policies. These steps are detrimental to the people of J&K and appear to be part of a conspiracy to impoverish both Kashmir and Jammu.”

He added, “If the government fails to rectify the situation, then I must say that if we come to power, the smart meters of Kashmir will be found in Jhelum, and the smart meters of Jammu will be found in Tawi.”

Turning his attention to the security situation in J&K, Wani criticized the Government’s ‘hollow’ claims of having the situation under control. He asserted that the resurgence of militancy was a consequence of the government’s “flawed policies” and called for a clear and concrete security policy to ensure peace in the region.