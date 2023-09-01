5 Types of Villas to Consider When Exploring Real Estate in Thailand 

The Thailand real estate market has been booming in recent years due to the high influx of visitors for short and long-term stays. However, some types of properties are more valuable than others for good reason. If you are considering investing in this market, you are reading the right article. It covers details about the top five high-value property types in Thailand.

Top 5 Types of High-Value Villas in Thailand

Whether you want Beachfront villas or City Villas, the real estate Thailand market will have something for you.

Hillside Villas

Since Thailand is a mountainous region, Hillside villas are a great investment option. You can find a Phuket villa for sale with a fantastic view. These villas are for those who enjoy privacy and don’t want to stay too close to the city center. They are well above sea level and surrounded by incredible natural scenery. If you can afford it, go for a Hillside villa with an infinity pool, so you or your renters can watch the sunset while relaxing there.

Beachfront Villas

While Hillside villas are far from sea level, beachfront villas are closer to the coast. Instead of an alarm, you can wake up to the sound of soft waves. Thailand has several beautiful villas near its coastline, and most vacationers love to stay near the beach, especially during summer. You can either buy houses with modern or traditional Thai-inspired architecture.

Island Villas

If you want a villa close to the sea, but you are not interested in a beachfront, consider buying a property on the island. Places like Krabi, Koh Samui, and Phuket are unique for island villas. Islands in Thailand are excellent because they give you a taste of traditional Thai culture as you interact with the locals. These islands also have fantastic nightlife with street food, clubs, and burn fires with the locals.

City Villas

Beachfront and Hillside villas are great for vacationers, but some long-term renters may prefer staying in a city villa. City villas are situated in the middle of the busy parts of Thailand. Bangkok, the country’s capital, has an especially attractive real estate landscape, but the cost of buying in is usually high due to the location. If you don’t want the villa too close to the urban area, consider places like Sukhumvit and Sathorn.

Golf Course Villas

For golf lovers, villas around one of Thailand’s fantastic golf courses are an excellent investment. Most villas are built around the golf courses, giving residents direct access to the field. The view from these locations is usually always lush green and beautiful. These golf courses also have membership clubs, spas, restaurants, and fitness centers. Residents can enroll in golfing tournaments with other residents. Joining a membership club will make other activities much more accessible.

Go for More Than One

If you can afford it, consider buying more than one villa to rent it out for profit. The upfront cost of real estate Thailand may be high, but the long-term benefit will be worth it. However, consult a reliable real estate company to help you with the purchasing process.