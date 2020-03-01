5 OGWs, 2 militants arrested

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Mar 1: Five Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and two militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were arrested by security forces in separate operations across Kashmir today.

Police arrested four OGWs of militants and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

Police said that on a credible input, they along with security forces arrested four OGWs identified as Muzamil Nabi, Umer Ajaz, both residents of Kanihama, Rouf Bhat and Ishfaq Bhat, both residents of Kantebagh, Sanoor Kali Pora and recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from their possession.

Police said they were involved in providing logistic support and shelter to the militants operating in the areas of Magam in district Budgam.

Police said that incriminating materials recovered from their possession has been seized and taken in to case records for the purpose of investigation.

Police said that cases under relevant Sections of law stands registered in Police Station Magam and further investigation is in progress.

Meanwhile, police in Ganderbal arrested an OGW linked to the LeT.

He has been identified as Fayaz Ahmed Bhat resident of Akhal Kangan.

Police said as per the investigations, he was involved in providing logistic support and shelter to the militants of LeT operating in the areas of Ganderbal besides transporting them from one district to another. “Moreover he was also involved in lobbing grenade on Police Station Kangan regarding which a case stands registered at PS Kangan”, police added.

Police said incriminating materials including ammunition have been recovered from his possession.

Case under relevant Sections of law stands registered in Police Station Gund.

Sources said that during investigation of the case pertaining to operation Kullan in which one LeT militant was killed on November 12, last year , it has been revealed that two militants were brought to Ganderbal district by him.

Sources said Bhat is an activist of Hurriyat Conference. “Bhat has been found to have established contacts of militants with the locals of Kullan area where they had taken refuge on different occasions and he also ferried militants from Bandipora to Ganderbal.

And police in Srinagar arrested two militants of LeT. Police said that working on a credible input, police along with security forces intercepted a militant borne Santro vehicle bearing registration No. JK13C-0941 on Barzulla-Chanapora road.

“While checking the vehicle with two persons on board officers were able to recover arms and ammunition from their possession. They have been identified as Vakeel Ahmed Bhat alias Abu Zarrar and Omar Ismail Das, both residents of Bijbehara, Anantnag”, they said.

According to the police records, they are affiliated with the LeT. Both the militants have been arrested and shifted to police station.

Police said incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered from their possession has been seized and taken into records in order to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

A case (FIR No. 40/2020) under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Saddar.